Imran submits reply in SC in ineligibility case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has Monday submitted reply in Supreme Court regarding his ineligibility case and said although the documents do not prove that the money was sent by Jemima from England, but this actually is the reality.

Imran Khan provided additional papers in the apex court which included the money trail, reasons of not declaring Niazi Services Limited in Pakistan, and details of twenty thousand pounds that were sent by Rashid Ali Khan.

The PTI chief took the stance in his reply that the amount sent from London was not public money. He said it was not sent abroad from Pakistan, and then brought back. The first bank letter of Rashid Ali Khan explains about converting foreign currency into Pakistani rupee, whereas, the second one clarifies about the money that was sent by Jemima.

Khan further added that the property of Bani Gali was not transferred to Jemima’s name after divorce, and it was registered to his name in October 2005. He added it is not possible to find the record of tax returns that were filed before the sale of London flat. PTI chairman also requested SC to dismiss Hanif Abbasi’s petition against him with fine.

On the other hand, Imran Khan took to Twitter and said in a series of tweets that those who think he is playing with fire and might get disqualified should know that it would be a small price to pay to rid Pakistan of corruption mafias’ Godfather.

Imran Khan predicted that Joint Investigation Team will find Nawaz Sharif guilty of tax evasion, money laundering and perjury (Qatari letter) while holding the PM office.

The PTI chief said he remained a taxpayer in UK for 20 years, and has been doing the same in Pakistan since 1981. Never have I done anything illegal, nor have I ever been served a tax notice, said Imran.

Imran Khan challenged that SC will come to only one conclusion in its investigations that he bought London flat from taxed legit cricket earnings in 1983, sold it in 2003 and brought funds back through legit banking channels.

“I purchased Bani Gala property from these earned funds remitted back to Pakistan,” he remarked. —NNI

