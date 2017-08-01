Imran submit fake documents in foreign funding case: Kirmani

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Asif Kirmani hit out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday, claiming that the latter submitted fake documents in foreign funding case against him. Speaking to media, Kirmani questioned how could someone [Imran Khan] who was not afraid to commit fraud in the courts be the public’s leader. “PTI is a fraud party. Its leader is not ashamed to present fake documents in the Supreme Court. It is height of shamelessness,” the politician said.

“Imran Khan, the nation is asking you, why haven’t you declared your offshore assets? Why are you concealing your assets? Why are you still receiving gifts from your ex-wife?” he questioned. Calling the PTI’s rally on Sunday a “musical night”, Kirmani said Imran Khan had brought Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan to the “brink of a disaster”. “Imran Khan once said he would never want to be a leader like Sheikh Rasheed. Now he has nominated the same man as the prime minister,” Kirmani remarked.

“Imran Khan, your politics will end and you will be in jail once you are disqualified in the foreign funding case,” he continued. Kirmani said his party respects the Supreme Court’s decision which disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister, but “there is another court – the public -and Nawaz Sharif will again win there”.—INP