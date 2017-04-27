Imran scared of Maryam Nawaz: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that opposition was scared of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and was, therefore, trying to link her name with the Dawn Leaks issue to realize their political motives. She was talking to media persons after attending the opening ceremony of China Cultural Centre here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

She said during the PTI sit-in and protests against alleged electoral rigging, the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership targeted Maryam Nawaz. Same ploy was used during the Panama Papers case and her media trial was held for one year and 17 days, but finally the truth prevailed and her name was cleared by the Supreme Court bench. The minister said notwithstanding the fact that report on the Dawn Leaks had not been made public as yet, the opposition parties had again started mud-slinging against Maryam Nawaz without any proof. Marriyum said, “The narrative based on baseless allegations and lies against the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is meant to politically damage her reputation, but by the grace of Allah Almighty the Supreme Court has rejected the PTI claim of her being dependent on the prime minister and beneficial owner of London properties.”

She appealed to the media to show responsibility and refrain from creating hype regarding opposition’s baseless allegations against the PML-N leadership, resist the temptation of relying on rumours and wait till the announcement of the official report on the Dawn Leaks.

She said failure and frustration was the fate of the opposition and they would face the same fate in the Dawn Leaks issue. The minister said that the opposition after facing disappointment on the Panama Papers case verdict of the Supreme Court, was now playing negative role by exploiting dissenting note, which was not part of the judgment, for their ulterior motives and had also been trying to misinterpret the court verdict. She said that ISPR had to make a statement on the issue of JIT to dispel the wrong impression created by the opposition. The tradition of baseless allegations by the opposition parties should end now, she emphasized. She said that Imran Khan was habitual of crying after every report or the court verdict, but his baseless allegations invariably had met the same fate. She observed that Imran Khan had used rigging and the Panama Papers case as crutches to prop up his political stature and was now doing the same on the Dawn Leaks issue.

To a question about Asif Zardari’s claim that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was his project, she said that during his regime, the people of Pakistan were worried about their assets and his claim about foreign investment in the country was absolutely absurd. She emphatically declared that the CPEC was the extension of prime minister’s vision of building a network of motorways which was endorsed by China.

She said that the PPP has been in power in Sindh for past eight years, and remained in power at the Centre, but failed to do anything for the welfare of the masses. The present government led by Nawaz Sharif not only rectified wrongdoings of the previous government, but despite PTI’s onslaught of baseless allegations and agitation, restored peace in the country, revived the economy, launched historic CPEC project and health and education reform programmes to serve the masses.

To another question, she said it was strange that minority parties were demanding resignation from the three-time elected prime minister of Pakistan, who was the most popular leader in the country. She said the PTI and PPP had failed to deliver in their respective provinces and now they had gone into pre-election mode but they would again emerge as losers because the people of Pakistan would reject them in the next elections.

She said the PPP was using narrative of corruption in the public rallies, but every child of the nation knew about their misdeeds and reckless corruption. Their tirade against the government stemmed from their realization that future belonged to the PML-N, which would win the next elections on the basis of its performance, she added.—APP