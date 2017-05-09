Imran running away from accountability: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to the media here Monday said that Imran Khan was now running away from accountability as instead of answering questions about his off-shore companies and foreign funding for his party, he was seeking stay orders against the ECP proceedings into the matter and was also avoiding to attend the hearing of disqualification petition against him and Jahangir Tareen being heard by the Supreme Court.

She said that holding of unimpressive public rallies as a ploy to distract attention of the public from his misdemeanours was not going to help as he would have to render answers to

the questions being raised on the issue, which the nation was also eagerly awaiting.

Marrriyum maintained that Imran had filed wrong details about foreign funding for his party, his assets and off-shore companies.

Marriyum asked as to why Imran was not attending the Supreme Court hearings like he used to do during the Panama Papers case and clarify his position in regards to allegations against him ?

Eulogizing the positive role of the media she urged the need for reporting of the case against Imran Khan in the same way as was done when the Panama case was being heard by the court.

She observed that Imran had been relishing the spectacle of denigrating state institutions, hurling unsubstantiated allegations against his political opponents and even using foul language against them besides indulging in unwarranted slogan-mongering, which was the biggest sin. She said even the ECP had categorically said that he was guilty of ridiculing the state institutions. The Minister of State said that the echoes of anti-Imran slogans resonating throughout the country now were the boomerang effect of what he had been doing since 2013.The minister pointed out that Imran had the habit of throwing false and concocted allegations against his opponents and then apologizing in the court.—APP