Imran requests supporters to refrain from targeting Gulalai’s sister  

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Thursday requested all his supporters to refrain targeting Ayesha Gulalai’s sister.

Khan took to twitter and asked all his party workers and supporters to immediately back off from making statements on Gulalai’s sister, Pakistani squash star Maria Toorpakai Wazir.

Khan asserted that as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has failed to disqualify him they are now acquiring tactics they are best at.

He blamed PML-N of ‘trying and purchasing its way to topple the legitimate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.’

Khan asserted that let the people expose themselves who are selling their souls.

PTI chief’s tweets came after former party member Ayesha Gulalai alleged that the honour of PTI female members is not safe from PTI chairman Imran Khan and his gang. She said that Imran Khan sent ‘indecent’ text messages to female members of the party.

She revealed that the first message she received from Imran Khan was in October 2013 and many other female members also received those messages. She said that Imran Khan keeps Blackberry phone and asks the female members of the party to also carry Blackberry so that messages couldn’t be traced.

“The messages contained words that nobody’s honour would tolerate. They can be retrieved by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)”, she said.

Ayesha Gulalai said that she had no intentions of joining the ruling party but at least PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif could be trusted for honouring women.

