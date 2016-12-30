Imran ready to cooperate with PPPs on one-point agenda

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is ready to cooperate and work with Peoples Party on one-point agenda — Panama Leaks, said Imran Khan Friday during his visit of various areas of Karachi and media talks.

Imran is here on a 3-day visit during which he will also address media formally to share his objectives and future plan.

It was, however, clear from his brief interaction with journalists that he wanted to concentrate on Karachi for its 20 national assembly seats, seeing that the MQM had split and probably is not in a position to monopolise elections any more.

The PTI chief also attacked Zardari, saying that Pakistan was not created to be ruled by Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced a schedule of public meetings to exert pressure on the government with regards to the Panama Leaks issue and the first such activity will take place simultaneously on January 7 in Hangu and Rajanpur.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has already announced to take to the streets again, if they could not get justice on the Sharifs’ offshore assets and their money trail. Interestingly, the Supreme Court is also expected to resume the hearing in the Panama case early next month.

PTI’s political strategy committee had announced the other day that a mass contact drive would be expanded from January and the message of Imran for accountability of the corrupt ruling elite would be spread across Pakistan.

Imran will address a gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district on January 7 and on the same day, PTI’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will speak at a public meeting in southern Punjab’s Rajanpur district.

The very next day, the entire leadership of the party will be present in Bahawalpur, where they will address a public meeting to mobilise further public opinion against corruption and accountability of the rulers vis-a-vis the Panamagate.

Afterwards, a public meeting will be organised in Dera Ghazi Khan. The next line of action will be decided within days after this activity, keeping in view the Panamagate case in the apex court.

In a statement issued by the Central Media Department of PTI, Shah Mehmood Qureshi reiterated his party’s resolve that they would hold the rulers accountable with the support of masses and reminded the people that it was not time to remain confined to homes, rather they would come out for their rights.