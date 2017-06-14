Imran re-elected as Party Chairman

Qureshi, Tareen retain status

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

As was expected, Imran Khan was re-elected as Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaaf in the party’s intra party polls held the other day. Shah Mehmoud Qureshi retained of vice chairman and Jahangir Tareen the Secretary General. The seat of Central Punjab President went to Aleem Khan while Yar Muhammad Rind was elected as the president of Balochistan chapter. Ali Amin Gandapur secured the seat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South President. Imran Khan, who was chairing the Insaf panel, bagged 189,055 votes whereas the rival Ehtesab panel secured 41,647 votes. Around 26,256 votes were rejected. Party workers cast a total of 256,957 votes during the two-day polling process. The party held its intra-party election in a hurry to regain its election symbol of ‘bat’ from the ECP as the 2018 General Election draws nearer. Earlier, the PTI Election Commission re-drafted the party’s constitution and developed software for the intra-party poll that gave registered voters just two choices: panel 1 or 2. Anything written besides 1 or 2 would disqualify the vote. 2.7 million voters were to decide between Imran Khan or Naik Muhammad Khan. No party member was allowed to choose anybody besides the two panels, the Insaf panel and the Ehtesaab panel, with 14 members each.