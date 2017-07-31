Imran, Rasheed be questioned about their statements: Saad

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique Sunday said Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad should be questioned about their statements by the honourable judges.

Addressing a press conference here at the Lahore Press Club, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s candidate for the prime minister’s slot, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, had alleged that the apex court judges were offered billions, but they had not accepted the same.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could have removed Articles 62 and 63 from the Constitution, but it did not do so as the opposition would have objected that the PML-N wanted to hide corruption through such move.

Both the articles, he said, were like the old 58-2b clause. Those should be applicable to all, especially those belonging to influential spheres, he added.

Saad Rafique said the party had faced many allegations. It was even equated with “mafia” and “godfather”, he added.

He said if a Sharif was sent home, then the party would bring forward the second one, then the third and so forth.

Criticising PTI leader Imran Khan, he alleged that no new faces were with him, rather all the ‘looters and notorious’ people were joining him.

He said the PML-N would not go for the politics of hatred or revenge. The PTI chief, he said, would have to eventually approach the PML-N.—APP