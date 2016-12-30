Imran performs groundbreaking of Karachi SKMCH

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of charity-based Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) in Karachi on Thursday. Upon its completion, the hospital will be the third of its kind in the country to be established by the cricketer-turned-politician ‘It was not an easy task to arrange Rs700 million for the cancer hospitals and I had never thought that this journey to establish the cancer hospitals would be so difficult,’ Imran said while addressing a gathering after performing the groundbreaking ceremony. Nine-year-old Waleed Ahmed from Jamshoro, a pediatric patient, laid down the foundation stone of the project.

Imran lauded and expressed his gratitude to the people of Karachi for generously donating money for the hospital. ‘The SKMC hospitals are treating 75 per cent of the patients free of cost,’ he said. T

he groundbreaking ceremony of the third SKMCH and Research Centre in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) City was organised by the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust. The new hospital will make comprehensive cancer care accessible for low-income patients across Sindh.