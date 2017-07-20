Imran not attending SC fearing arrest: Abid

Islamabad

Minister of State for water and power and leader of the PML-N, Abid Sher Ali Wednesday berated Imran Khan for not attending the supreme court proceedings fearing arrest in cases lodged against him in Islamabad and the court declaring him a proclaimed offender. Talking to media persons outside the supreme court, the fire brand PML-N leader said that the PTI chief claims to be a brave man and challenged him to attend the SC proceedings.

“People like Khan always stay in hiding and then attack their opponents,” he said. He also questioned the honesty of Imran Khan and pointed out that his father was dismissed from service on corruption charges. He went on to say that Imran Khan studied in Oxford University from the money earned by corruption.

Abid Sher Ali said that Imran Khan had got stitched five Sherwanis for taking oath of the prime minister but he could not get his dream realized. He also criticized Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report and said that it was basically the words and statements spoken by Imran Khan.

“JIT’s report is Imran nama and we will reveal it in the court. We will not allow ball tampering in democracy,” he said. Sher Ali said that Wajid Zia paid money to his relative. He warned that coffin of liars will emerge from the Supreme Court. He criticized Babar Awan for filing ineligibility reference against Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “Babar Awan, thug of Nandipur, filed reference against CM Shehbaz,” he said.—INP