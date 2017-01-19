Imran may have to go over non-issue politics: Chandio

City Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information Moula Bux Chandio has said that the KPK Government has failed to deliver in the province. The situation of KPK is worst than before, Imran Khan and his party are politicizing the non issues. Chandio further said that the PTI must pay its attention in progress and prosperity of KPK and pay attention on Education because the books of Government Schools are being sold in scrape market.

The PTI Government always claimed for good governance in their province. He further added that the condition regarding Law and Order, Education, Health and all the sectors are deteriorating in his province as compared to its past governments. Moula Bux Chandio further said that Imran Khan always politics on non issues basis, he always trying to confuse the masses into non issues.

Regarding the extension of Rangers, Chandio remarked that some politicians are trying to create issues regarding the matter of Rangers extension/ powers adding that the Sindh Government always appreciated the joint performance of Police and Rangers to restore the law and order situation in Karachi. Chandio said that the matter of extension regarding Rangers Special Powers should not be misinterpreted. There is no dispute between Rangers and Sindh Government. The issue will hopefully be resolved amicable. It is purely a state function and also it is directly linked with peace in Karachi, he said.

The masses of Sindh are feeling relax due to the restoration of Law and Order situation in Karachi. The Rangers / Police have eliminated the sense of fear and terrorism in Karachi. The issue is never controversial.