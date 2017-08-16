Imran has made a historic mistake: Saad

Lahore

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan does not realise that he has made a historical mistake. ‘Imran Khan does not realise but he has made a historic mistake,’ said Rafique. He added that the day is not far when Imran will want to hold discussions with the PML-N.

Referring to his party’s recent activities, he said the PML-N will continue their activities to mobilise the people and the youth will also be absorbed into the party after witnessing the passion of youngsters during PML-N’s recent GT Road rally. ‘Nawaz Sharif will hold more rallies and political gatherings.’

Rafique further said that the election campaign has started in NA-120 and the party’s local leadership and cadre have been mobilised to make it successful and support PML-N candidate Kulsoom Nawaz. Referring to the three appeals submitted in the Supreme Court pleading to review the apex court’s verdict, Rafique said the appeals have been submitted and will be followed-up by PML-N’s legal team.

He also said that Chaudhry Nisar has no differences with the party leadership and that has been made apparent by him standing alongside Nawaz Sharif. Giving advice to the PPP, he said the Asif Zardari should advise his son and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. ‘Bilawal said he will not receive our call, we have not called him. I do not understand who is advising Bilawal,’ said the PML-N leader. ‘Zardari is a sensible person, he should advise his son.’—TNS