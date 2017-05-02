Imran only lied, spread chaos in past four years: Shahbaz

Staff reporter

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that politics is the name of selfless service to the people, and the elements leveling allegations cannot understand the level of contentment in service to the people. Chief Minister said that Niazi Saheb, there is a huge difference between politics and sports ground. Niazi Saheb! You have earned niche in sports but have lost it in the politics.

And, public service through politics is beyond your capacity. He said that you have spread lies and agitation during the last four years, besides encouraging non-democratic norms, hypocrisy and name-calling in Pakistan.

He said that levelers of baseless allegations on the leadership that has saved billion of rupees of this poor nation should be ashamed of their behavior, and they should first reconsider their behavior before leveling baseless allegations.

He said that the fate of Pakistan was being changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif; and this is making the opponents unnerved. Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif expressed these views while talking to public representatives who called on him today. He said the people asking the elected Prime Minister to resign are insulting the public mandate.

The elements who delayed the development projects through their sit-in, lockdown and agitation have disfavored the nation, and left no stone unturned to weaken the economy of Pakistan. He said that faces of the elements impeding the national development have been unveiled to the nation and the conscience-people have rejected them again and again. As a result, these elements are disappointed now. Chief Minister said that agitation is their fate, while public service is our agenda. The opponents would continue to agitate, while we will further speed up the journey of development and prosperity of Pakistan.

