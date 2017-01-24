Imran levels new allegations against PML-N government

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday accused the government of providing Rs 480 billion to those who raised funds for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during General Elections.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court (SC), he said that the government has filed a case against him in Election Commission to fool the people.

He pronounced that the law states that one who has been accused should present evidence.

He demanded that all the relatives of Sharif family must be interrogated as the money from which the flats were bought belongs to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

This is the base of our case and we have showed the money trail, he added..—INP

