Imran Khan’s messages hinted at marriage proposal: Gulalai  

Ayesha Gulalai, ex-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, lashed out at PTI Chairman Imran Khan saying his text messages hinted at a marriage proposal as he had such intentions in his mind.

In an interview, Ayesha said that her father confronted Imran Khan on the matter and asked him regarding his objective behind such messages. She said, “Imran Khan had no reply and tried to change the subject of conversation several times.”

She elaborated that in 2013, she received obscene messages from him and that Imran will not be able to deny it if she confronts him with the details. Ayesha said that she has evidences, which she will present in the court. She said, “The PTI chief sent the messages from his personal number and wanted to gift her a BlackBerry phone.”

Ayesha said that she refused the gift and could not interact with Imran Khan for over four years due to this matter. She stressed upon the stance that, “There was clear indication of an intention of marriage proposal in the texts.”

She cleared her position by saying that she did not enter in politics due to Imran Khan and she will not discontinue her politics after this incident. Gulalai said that she got the seat due to her own credentials, not just by PTI’s backing. NNI