Imran Khan working on anti-Pak agenda: Hanif

GB assembly passes resolution expressing confidence in PM

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Tuesday said that Imran Khan was acting as an agent for countries which were evidently working against stability of Pakistan. Speaking to media outside the Supreme Court, he said that Imran Khan was working against the welfare of the people and failed to notice the fact that terrorism had decreased in the country due to efforts of the government. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not misdeclare his assets while Mansoor Anwar, Imran Khan’s lawyer admitted that they did not have money trail of the property of Banigala and London flats.

He said, Imran Khan took another U-turn on the Banigala land and his associate Arshad Khan told the court that he provided money to the PTI chief for purchase of the land. He said that Imran Khan could not reconcile an amount of 126,000 pounds missing from his accounts. He said the bank statements provided by Imran Khan were not attested by the banks. Hanif Abbasi said lawyer of Imran Khan told that all the four banks where he had bank accounts were closed so they could not attest or verify his bank statements.

He told that Imran Khan was now facing disqualification because of the irregularities that came before the court while Nawaz Sharif would be acquitted by the court. Leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz Talal Chaudhry Tuesday said the politics of Imran Khan would finish as he failed to provide the money trail for his properties. Speaking outside the Supreme Court, he said Imran Khan did not give details of Bani Gala residence and flats owned by him. “We asked for a money trail and Imran Khan only gave a mini trail,” he added.

Talal said the last resting place for politics of Imran Khan was Bani Gala. He said opposition politicians reached Supreme Court every morning in the hope of grabbing power through backdoor. These political orphans were rejected by the people of Pakistan, he added. He recalled that Imran Khan left the Pakistan cricket team and joined Kerry Packer who was the richest man in the world. Imran Khan took 25,000 pounds from Kerry Packer to play cricket for him, he added. He said next month both cases in Supreme Court would be decided.

Gilgit: The provincial assembly of Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday passed a resolution by majority vote expressing confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the wake of recent situation emerged in Panama case. The resolution was presented by Advocate Organzaib and Barkat Jamal, the parliamentary leader of PML-N in the assembly. The only PTI MPA in the assembly also raised his hand in favour of the resolution, however, PPP and Islamic Tehrik opposed it. The resolution said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by presenting himself and family for accountability has set a new example and his act will be written in history of the country with golden words.—APP