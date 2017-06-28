Imran Khan takes swipe at PM over neglecting Quetta, Parachinar terror victims

ISLAMABAD: In his latest tweets, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan took a swipe at Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for neglecting terror victims of Quetta and Parachinar and allegedly giving preference to fire victims of Southern Punjab by paying a visit to them.

Terming the premier’s negligence as exacerbating feelings of provincial discrimination, Khan said: “[It is] Unfortunate [that] PM only chose to visit Bahawalpur. Our people are in mourning in Quetta & Parachinar also. Is NS [Nawaz Sharif] not PM of Balochistan & FATA?”

On Monday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Bahawalpur and ordered Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif to hold thorough inquiry into the fire accident which claimed over 100 lives.

The premier had also announced Rs2 million to the families of deceased persons while Rs1 million to injured persons.

On the occasion, he said the amount couldn’t compensate the loss they have suffered and also affirmed jobs to injured as well as the victims’ family members.

It is worth mentioning here that the premier had cut his trip short and returned to Pakistan on Sunday from London after the incident occurred.

Originally Published by NNI