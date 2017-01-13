Imran jealous of PML-N performance

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maiza Hameed on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is jealous of prime minister’s development projects.

Talking to media in Islamabad, PML-N’s Daniyal Aziz said, ‘Imran Khan’s another lawyer has run away from Panama Leaks’ legal proceedings.’

He said, ‘Money trail has been submitted in the court.’ ‘Where have PTI’s tall claims gone?’ asked Daniyal Aziz. On the other hand, Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan, during Panamagate hearing, told the Supreme Court (SC) that Nawaz Sharif was never a share holder of Dubai factory.—NNI