Imran hindering development process: Ahmad

Lahore

Spokesperson for Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wanted to halt the development of the country and come to power through backdoor. Addressing a press conference, he said that Imran Khan had been exposed before masses, as he had done nothing for them except for exploiting their sentiments.

Malik Ahmad said that Imran had raised the slogan of “Change” during his election campaign, but what change he had brought about in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa where his party is ruling for the last four years.—APP