Imran has a dig at Gov Zubair

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan ridiculed Governor Zubair Wednesday, saying he had been rewarded for defending the corruption of Sharif family. He is not there on merit.

Addressing a press conference here, Khan regretted that the city of Karachi, which once was really attractive city, has become garbage dump now, was going haywire now, as there was none to look after the affairs.

“The water mafia in Karachi is making money through corrupt means, while 40% of the people of the city are forced to consume water contaminated with sewage,” he said, adding that “Karachi has become a trash dump.”

About the cards issued by National Database and Registration Authority, Imran said many people in Karachi are deliberately kept away from getting a NADRA card. “Everyone has the right to NADRA cards,” he added. “Be they a Mohajir, Pukhtun or Bengali, people should have NADRA cards regardless of their ethnicity.”

He also spoke about the issue of China-cutting, saying it has taken over playgrounds.

While criticising the situation of Sindh at large, Imran said Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari does not visit Sindh frequently as his interests lie abroad.

“Although Rs70 billion has been spent on Larkana, it does not even look better than Moenjo Daro.”The Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair’s brother Asad Umar was also present at the press conference. “The governor’s brother is present here so I will not use any harsh words against him [the governor].”

Imran also criticised the use of development funds in Punjab, saying a huge chunk, 60% of the amount, has been spent on Lahore alone. “Moreover, the Punjab government has spent Rs20 billion on advertisements.”

He also spoke about the Panama case, saying he would accept whatever verdict the Supreme Court announces. He said the fate of Pakistan depends on the decision of Supreme Court. “Panama case is not my [personal] fight, it is the case of around 200 million Pakistanis.”