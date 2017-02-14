Imran for implementation of NAP in its true spirit

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Tuesday said incidents of terrorism including Monday’s blast in Lahore would not be occurred, if the National Action Plan (NAP) had been implemented in its true spirit.

Talking to the media here at Allama Iqbal Airport Tuesday, Imran said, “The war against terrorism can’t be won until the police force is strengthened and depoliticized.”

Imran said, “Army and Rangers cannot do everything [to overcome terrorism] on their own.”

Questioning NAP’s implementation, the PTI leader said all political parties signed the plan and it should be implemented immediately. “When there’s a political consensus on NAP, why is it not being implemented?” he questioned. Slamming the provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh over alleged malpractices in the police, the PTI leader claimed rulers were not sincere in the uplift of the police force because of their vested interests.

Imran said his party will present the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Police Act in the Parliament as well as the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Sindh. “If they [rulers] really care about the well-being of the people, they will let this act pass in their respective assemblies,” he said. Hailing the performance of the K-P police, Imran claimed the crime rate had reduced in the province due to the PTI government’s sincere efforts to uplift the forces.

Talking about Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) reforms, the PTI chief said there was a dire need to merge the tribal region with K-P.“If we are to capitalise on the gains of Operation Zarb-e-Azb, we need to introduce Fata reforms,” he said, lamenting that nothing was being done to act on the issue.