Imran for eradicating menace of spurious drugs

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Punjab Minister for Primary Health, Khawaja Imran Nazeer Wednesday directed the authorities to eradicate the menace of spurious drugs from the society in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab who wanted to tighten the clutches of law around the necks of those involved in preparing illegal drugs.

He said any one involved in this heinous crime should not be spared at any cost. He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting of Divisional Task Force on Health here.

Khawaja Imran Nazeer directed the drug inspectors to accelerate the campaign and get cases registered against spurious drugs manufacturers without any delay. “Chief Minister has directed to observe zero tolerance against these of enemies of society, so no one should be spared in this regard”.

He reviewed the pace of work on the campaign of eradication of polio and said all officers should shoulder their responsibilities with honesty. The Minister expressed satisfaction over the work done to overcome dengue virus. He said the concerned must keep a close eye on dengue and not let it to spread.

Among others MS Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital Dr. Arshad Ali Sabir, Divisional Drug Controller Naveed Anwar, Deputy Divisional Drug Controller Jawad Ehsan, DDCs of Attock, Chakwal Jhelum and Lahore were also present on the occasion.