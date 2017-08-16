Imran fooling people in name of merit: Afridi

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan was fooling people of other provinces in the name of merit, said a former minister of PTI, Ziaullah Afridi, referring to the party chief’s speech in Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi. While addressing a news conference in Peshawar on Tuesday, Ziaullah spoke about the Bank of Khyber scam, saying Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak was involved in illegal hiring in the bank, while Imran was saving his back.

‘Khattak is involved in loss of billions of rupees of the bank,’ Ziaullah said. ‘Although Imran says he does not interfere in the affairs of the bank, but he and Khattak are concealing each other’s corrupt activities.’ Ziaullah, who was the minister for minister and mineral development in the KP government, was dismissed over charges of corruption in his department. During his news conference, the ex-minister alleged Khattak to be involved in illegal mining as well. About Bank of Khyber Managing Director Shams-ul-Qayyum, Ziaullah said he was illegally appointed. ‘Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq is requested to voice the illegal activities of the Bank of Khyber managing director.’ Jamaat-e-Islami, which is in coalition with PTI in the KP government, is the party to which KP Minister for Finance Muzaffar Said belongs.