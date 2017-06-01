Imran fails to justify overseas funding: PML N leaders

Islamabad

Leaders of ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) have claimed that chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has failed to justify the overseas funding and money trail against his assets at the Supreme Court as well at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media here PMLN MNA Daniyal Aziz, MNA Talal Chaudhry and Hanif Abbasi accused Imran of giving false statements. They also accused Imran of trying to escape from accountability.

Imran has backed out from all his earlier statements, Daniyal added. Earlier Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on an application seeking contempt proceeding against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for giving statement against the ECP.

A five member bench of ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Raza Khan heard PTI foreign funding case and plea to initiate contempt proceeding against the PTI chief.

PTI counsel Fawad Chaudhry submitted that the contempt issue was result of misunderstanding. He added that the man who drafted the applicant tendered apology.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry said that PTI’s lead counsel Anwar Mansoor’s could not turned up for hearing due to flight delay.

Chaudhry pleaded the ECP to adjourn the case for indefinite period, saying that same case was pending before Supreme Court.

CEC remarked that the Supreme Court had sought response from ECP. He added that as to why the ECP become a party in a case where funds details of a party were being sought.

Counsel of the applicant pleaded the court not to adjourn hearing of the case. The CEC asked the PTI counsel to submit the response ton be filed in Supreme Court in the case in the ECP too.—INP