Imran doing politics on Panamapapers for 2018 elections: Saad

Islamabad

Federal Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafiq has come hard on PTI Chief Imran Khan saying he is doing politics on Panamapapers for 2018 elections.

In his strongest criticism of Imran Khan yet, while talking to media outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Saad Rafiq asked Imran Khan to learn about role of opposition and criticism. ‘ Imran Khan does not know ABC of sitting in Parliament’ he remarked.

‘Imran changes his colours like Chameleons’ Saad Rafiq remarked referring to daily changing of stance by the PTI leader.

The Railways Minister said Imran attacked democracy time and again, indulging in use of abusive language and speaking lies in loud voice so as to prove himself true. He said the PTI leadership try to bring judiciary under pressure.

Saad Rafiq said the PML-N has been listening their abuses for years and the PTI is not tolerating the press conferences of the party leaders, which reflects their political maturity.

He said the PM’s Lawyer has made it clear that they have not sought immunity but pointed out that every member of the parliament enjoys a privilege. He said the PML-N leadership did not exercise that right and presented voluntarily in the apex court. He said they could have raised questions over maintainability of the petition but never challenged it.

He was confident that truth will prevail pointing out that earlier the supreme court rejected allegations of engineered rigging in the elections and said articles 62 and 63 should be applied against PTI chairman.

He said Imran Khan did not tell that he has an off shore company and also hidden his assets. He asked Imran Khan to present proof of money laundering against Prime Minister and his family.—INP