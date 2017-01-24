Imran doing politics on Panama Papers: Marriyum

Saad, Talal ask PTI chief to avoid negative politics, destabilizing country

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was just doing politics on the Panama papers as he has nothing to prove in the apex court.

Talking to media persons after Panama Papers case hearing here, she said Imran was in the habit of telling a lie and trying to mislead the public instead of giving proofs in the court.

She said it was astonishing that Imran embarked upon on a mission to tell a lie, leaving the court proceeding with the agenda to mislead the general public. She regretted that the PTI chief was levelling baseless allegations against Maryam Nawaz day and night just to malign her, adding that even there was no mention of the Prime Minister’s daughter in Imran’s petition rather other petitioners had also not made her party in the case.

The minister said Imran had no evidence to counter the documents submitted by the counsel for Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, she said, Imran had submitted fake documents with the General Election Inquiry Commission over the rigging allegations. She said the PTI had no capability to deliver in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the public had given it the mandate in the general election-2013 to serve them.

Meanwhile, talking to media outside the Supreme Court, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was fulfilling the evil designs of enemies and asked him to avoid destabilizing the country.

He said that country’s enemies were unhappy over progress in various fields but unfortunately PTI was following the agenda of enemies to weaken the country. He said that through sit-ins, the PTI could not serve the nation and advised its leadership to play due role in the development of the country by avoiding politics of agitation.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had made the country an atomic power besides initiated several other mega development projects in the country to change the life of common man.

He said the PTI should learn a lesson from successes of PML-N government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Central leader of PML-N Daniyal Aziz said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had used the word ‘filthy’ and ‘uncivilized’ for PTI leadership and it also said that the PTI leaders had destroyed the institutions.

Central leader Pakistan Muslim League (N) Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday advised the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to do something for welfare of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and avoid negative politics.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court, Talal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan should learn from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was busy in completion of development projects.

He said that Imran Khan should use polite language rather using rough language.’If Imran Khan considers him a leader than he should behave like a leader.’

He said that Imran Khan couldn’t collect a single prove against Maryam Nawaz due to which he didn’t use her name in the supreme court.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Tuesday advised the leadership of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) to change its legal counsel on presenting weak legal points in Panama Papers case.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, Mohsin Ranjha said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had to change its legal counsel due to same reason and asked JI to follow PTI in that regard.

He said both parties had failed to collect a single evidence to support their stance in the court. He added they were just politicizing the matter for political gains.

He said that Jamat-e-Islami should file a reference against corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.—APP