Imran demands Speaker’s resign over Justice Khosa reference

Promises more camping pods for KP tourists

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan demanded National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Saqid to resign immediately after accusing him of biased and mala fide intent as he prepared reference against Supreme Court judge Justice Asif Khosa which is to be file in Supreme Judicial Council. ‘Ayaz Sadiq had revealed his bias earlier and now it is clear he is not fit to occupy Office of Speaker National Assembly. He must resign immediately,’ tweeted Imran Khan.

He argued that the NA speaker is going all out to save the corruption of former premier Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified by Supreme Court verdict in Panama case.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan paid a visit to Kaghan Valley on Saturday and stayed for a brief period at a wooden camping pod, promising to build more in order to promote the tourism industry in the province. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced it had installed camping pods for tourists in Swat, Kaghan Valley and other places in a bid to help visitors take in the sights of the area in complete comfort. A pod is a unique, insulated wooden hut that enables the tourist to take in the marvellous sights in the wild from a comfortable, spacious and safe accommodation.—APP