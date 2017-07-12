Imran demands resignation from Nawaz, Shahbaz, Dar, Sadiq

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday demanded resignations from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar for alleged money laundering and also demanded the same from Speaker Parliament Ayaz Sadiq for “failure to uphold the sanctity of the parliament”.

“Dar was Nawaz Sharif’s frontman, he laundered money stolen from the national exchequer on his behalf. He has admitted this as well,” the PTI chief alleged. The PTI chairman also claimed that Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq had failed to uphold the sanctity of the parliament.

“Ayaz Sadiq should resign if he has any integrity.” “Instead of forwarding a reference against Nawaz Sharif after the revelations of Panama Papers, Ayaz Sadiq sent a reference against me to the Election Commission of Pakistan,” said Imran. Referring to the letter by the Qatari prince, Imran said it has been confirmed that the letter was fake.

The PTI chief criticised the ruling PML-N for claiming that the JIT was biased and was a conspiracy. “There is no conspiracy, they have been caught red-handed.” “For them, only institutions which help them obstruct justice are working properly,” said Imran. The PTI chief also questioned the wealth of the premier’s and Dar’s children and asked how they had become billionaires if they were studying in the ’90s.

“All their children are billionaires. They were students in the 90s, how did they become billionaires overnight?”

Earlier, a press conference by PLM-N had rejected the JIT report as “garbage” and said the report was actually a compilation of Imran’s political statements.