Imran deceiving nation by issuing contradictory statements: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan is ‘deceiving the nation by issuing contradictory statements in the public meetings’.

In a statement issued Sunday, the minister said the PTI chairman has failed to produce any single piece of evidence before the apex court regarding Panama Papers case. She said that Imran Khan is used to level baseless allegations while standing on the containers and fighting cases in the public gatherings.

Earlier, Imran Khan, in his address to the participants of Kasur rally, said Nawaz Sharif would lose his premiership if letter of the Qatari prince is proved a lie. The prime minister would not walk away safe in the corruption case, he added.—INP