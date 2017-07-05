Imran, cronies distorting Panama facts: Kirmani

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Asif Kirmani Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief Imran Khan and his cronies were confusing people by distorting facts about Panama case to serve their vested interests. Talking to media here at Federal Judicial Academy, he said PML-N does not need any favour rather Justice must be done by keeping aside personal likes and dislikes to fulfill requirements of justice.

He observed that the reports of JIT’s rejection to send questionnaire to Qatar prince was tantamount to contempt of court. Expressing reservations over the reports of finalizing JIT report without recording statement of Qatar prince, he said Qatar Prince is the main defence witness of Sharif family’s case and Prince’s statement is must for meeting the requirements of justice. Prince has already offered his cooperation to JIT regarding their investigations in the case.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s statement, he said PML-N has same face. Imran is notorious for taking frequent U-turns. Responding to a question, he said the government has nothing to do with blocking of roads leading to the Federal Judicial Commission. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said despite reservations on Joint Investigation Team (JIT), the prime minister had presented himself and his family for accountability.—APP