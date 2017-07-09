Imran criticizes Nawaz’s ‘non-democratic mindset’

JIT report will be controversial: Fazal

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday criticized Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s for his what he said non-democratic mindset.

In reaction to Prime Minister’s Friday’s speech on occasion of inauguration of a power project, the PTI chief, in multiple tweets, said that Nawaz Sharif’s non-democratic mindset revealed itself once again when he declared people would do his ehtesab! (Accountability).

He opined that this twisted logic was negation of democracy. He added that people elected their representatives and expected them to be accountable before the law. Khan said that people did not expect those they elected to abuse the law with impunity. He said that Islamic and Western democratic traditions both uphold the norm of all being accountable and equal before law of the land.

‘Nawaz Sharif whining about development being impeded because he was being investigated for corruption should know development is damaged because of corruption,’ he added. PTI chief said that development only happens when institutions were strong, government/leaders were clean and accountable before law of the land.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulem Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that the Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has become biased and didn’t know what the SC take decision on its report. He said the report of the JIT will also be controversial. He said all these questions are still present. He said we should not talk about the issues being discussed by the institutions. He said if prime minister is going to be disqualified then the journalists should tell from where they have secured this information.

‘After becoming biased the report of the JIT will also biased and one party has serious concern over it,’ JUI chief said that while talking to media in Lahore.

Commenting on a question raised by journalists, Maulana Fazal said that those who were alleging that some forces have been hatching conspiracies against them must expose either conspiracies being hatched in the country or abroad.

Highlighting Kashmir issue he said JUI has the clear stance as they stand with them and fully supported their self-determination struggle.— SABAH