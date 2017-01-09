Imran claims Nawaz speaking lie on Panama issue

Say Fazal cannot save himself

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has become agent of Nawaz Sharif, adding that Fazal would not save himself and Nawaz Sharif from tsunami. He said that Nawaz Sharif is speaking lie regarding Panama issue.

Imram Khan asked the people whether Nawaz Sharif shifted money from Pakistan in Panama. The people responded in yes. He said the faces of motoo gang have changed while repeatedly speaking falsehood. He questioned whether we will send the corrupt people in jails after coming into power. The people responded in yes.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has become expert in corruption during the last 30 years. He said Nawaz established companies in Panama on the name of his children while brining money from Pakistan. He said Nawaz Sharif hided property worth billions of rupees in Panama companies. He said the ICIJ journalists published the e-mails of mosaic Phoenicia, adding that the Nawaz Sharif is also included in panama. Imran said he had protested outside the flats in 1998.

Imran said that Hassan Nawaz was studying in 1999 and after two years he became millionaire. He said the price of the four flats in 2006 was four billion rupees.

He said that the whole case is that Nawaz Sharif purchased the properties on the name of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, adding that if justice was done in this case the Pakistan would change and no one would dare to shift money abroad after stealing it from Pakistan. He said in future days the decision about the destiny of Pakistan will be made. He said that the meaning of corruption is that when money is shifted abroad after stealing it from Pakistan then debts are taken to run the country. He said there is debt of Rs 1,200,00 on every Pakistani. He said that this is the war of future of youth.

He said the people of Multan have no need of metro bus.

He said the people of Multan have no need of metro bus. He said the farmers of South Punjab need financial support, fertilizes on cheap rates and loans. He said the people need hospitals, schools and jobs. He said that money which should be spent on the people is being embezzled by big corrupt people. Imran said PTI has started contact campaign, adding that we will defeat these people. He said if Panama is not issue of Pakistan then it is problem of Indian people. —SABAH