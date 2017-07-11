Imran challenges ECP’s powers to initiate contempt proceedings

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) cannot initiate contempt of court proceedings against an individual as that discretion rests only with the Supreme Court and the High Courts, said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan. His reply was submitted to the ECP tribunal through his counsel Babar Awan on Monday. The five-member tribunal chaired by the chief election commissioner was hearing Akbar S Babar’s petition seeking Khan’s disqualification. Presenting his arguments, Khan’s counsel said that the PTI chief was being criticised for accusing the ECP of biasness but this was not the first time that bias of judges was talked about in a case, adding that everyone has the right to a fair trial. Adjourning the proceedings until July 19, the tribunal sought a reply from the petitioner Akbar S Babar. Earlier, speaking outside the ECP office, former PPP leader Senator Babar Awan, who recently joined PTI, objected against the propaganda being created after the ECP’s contempt of court notice to Imran Khan, saying that there was a big difference between the PTI chief and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “There are no allegations of corruption against Imran Khan,” he said.

