Imran chairs meeting to review steps and chalk out effective strategy

No letup in spread of Dengue virus in KP

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

With no letup in spread of the Dengue fever in Peshawar and other parts of the province, another patient succumbed to the fatal virus taking the number of casualties to seven in Peshawar alone as in total over a dozen have fallen prey to the Dengue fever. This has also exposed the provincial government to strong criticism from the political opponents and sent a wave of anxiety and great concerned among the top government functionaries in the provincial metropolis where the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran khan chaired a highly level meeting Wednesday to review the steps being taken for the control of the disease and chalk out further strategy.

While more than 1200 people have so far been affected from the virus, the dengue fever has reportedly spread across the province with Mansehra, Takht Bhai, Buner, Mansehra, Karak, Nowshera Swabi and Mardan, districts also affected where several cases were reported. Most of the suspected patients of these districts have been referred to Peshawar hospitals that are already overcrowded. Focal Person for Office of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar for prevention and control of Dengue virus Dr Muhammad Shoaib, said till August 22 560 were admitted against whom 318 were discharged and 242 were admitted besides detection of 24 new cases in Peshawar alone. As many as six patients died at Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar (KTH) and one at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar as all the victims belonged to the most affected areas of Tehkal and Pishtakhara.

The latest victims of dengue epidemic who lost battle for life were 30 year-old wife of Zubair Khan and 16 year-old daughter of Nimatullah Khan who had lost battle for life at KTH, rising death toll to seven. Dr Shoaib said KTH has received maximum dengue affected patients i.e. 452 followed by HMC 58, Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar 39 and Naseerullah Khan Babar Teaching Hospital 11 till August 22.

To control dengue outbreak in Peshawar Dr. Shoaib said 58 teams, each carrying four members including one fumigation specialist, two lady health workers and one female community worker have expedited anti dengue operation in the most affected areas of Tehkal Bala, Tehkal Payan and Pishtakhara since last Monday and has successfully covered 1600 houses in Tehkal and 1000 houses at Pishtakhara besides disposing dengue Larwa during last two days. Dr Shoaib said Rapid Response Teams were also constituted tasked to swiftly reach to the affected areas for fumigation spray, disposal of larwa and other necessary medicines to control the deadly epidemic.

“A high powered anti dengue committee led by Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has been constituted, which regularly meet to oversee progress of field staff, prevention and control program MEs of dengue virus”, he said adding all the affected areas would be covered in next three days. Likewise teams from Punjab comprising specialized medics and three medical units are also busy in various parts of the provincial capital to bring the epidemic under control. In the meanwhile the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has mobilized all resources to prevent and eradicate the outbreak and spreading of Dengue. The strategy comprises of motivating, mobilizing and involving all government departments, organizations and communities in a coordinated and sustained manner.