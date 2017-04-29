Imran cannot even be given Rs10: Sanaullah

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan cannot even be given Rs10. He was referring to the accusation made by Imran of being offered Rs10 billion for keeping silent on the Panama Papers case.

‘These people want to foster their negative politics,’ he said outside the Punjab Assembly while talking about the public gathering planned for Islamabad by Imran.

‘They want to close down cities and stand on containers to pressurise institutions.’ While lauding the Metro bus project, Sanaullah said the public transportation system would not only benefit the people of Lahore but hundreds of thousands of others who will use the service.

‘Lahore is an international city [hence] the Metro project is the need of the hour,’ he maintained. ‘But some people do not understand this.’