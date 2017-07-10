Imran calls nation to gear up to protect Supreme Court

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has called for the nation to pull their socks up to protect Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) against allegedly impending attack by workers of the ruling party over corruption allegations against its leader s family.

Khan addressing a press conference in Bani Gala on Sunday and said that the top court should order to include Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name in the Exit Control List (ECL) and for his resignation. He rhetorically questioned the reason behind Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif not moving to court against the leak studied by ICIJ.

He said that the media is not for propaganda but to bring forth the facts.

Imran Khan branded leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who have refused to accept the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), fools. He said that it was Sharif family’s responsibility to present Qatari royal before the JIT to cooperate in the probe. He warned that the workers of PML-N would attack the top court once again. He censured all four ministers of the ruling party who conducted a press conference on Saturday. He said that they should be ashamed of what they had said yesterday.

“In yesterday’s press conference, they attacked the Joint Investigation Team by saying that they will not accept JIT report. They must be ashamed of themselves for such remarks,” he said.

“They are directly going to directly the Supreme Court… This JIT is not for PML-N or PTI, instead, it’s for the Supreme Court,” he added, lashing out at the ruling party. “Were they unaware two months ago that the Qatari’s letter would become scrap paper unless he appeared in court?” the PTI chief asked. “Why didn’t they ask him to appear earlier?”

Earlier on Saturday, the top PML-N leadership had made it clear that the ruling party would not accept the findings of the JIT charged with the Panamagate probe if the statements of the former Qatari prime minister, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani, were not made part of the report.—NNI