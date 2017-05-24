Imran Aziz enthralls Peshawarites

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The dwellers of provincial metropolis Peshawar were again enthralled by the Mystic Qawali night on Monday night. The event was arranged by the none else but the Pearl Continental Peshawar that always lived to its true to its tradition of arranging quality events for the people of KP particularly the Peshawarites. The Qawali night was organized in collaboration with the Media Box at the PC Hotel’s Khushal hall, known for hosting classy programs.

In fact the Qawali night was a Mystical journey and some soul searching Qawalies, beautifully performed by Imran Mian son of Famous Qawal Late Aziz Mian. A Large number of Qawali Lovers, elites, room guests and other mover and shakers of the city were present on the occasion who enjoyed every second of the evening.

Like always, they specially appreciated the efforts of Rashid Banday General Manager PC Peshawar and Tahir Mahmood Khan Vice President Media, Marketing & Communications for arranging quality events for the People of Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Banday General Manager of the Hotel, thanked the audience and the sponsor (Media Box) for their continuous support, and showing great interest in such events. GM further said that Qawali is a great medium of expression and it portrays the message of peace and love, and PC Peshawar will keep on arranging these kinds of special events for Peshawarites. PC Peshawar will try to preserve this culture by arranging these kind programs and will keep on the memory of our Legends alive.

Keeping the tradition of ‘Dupata’ alive, a tradition of the KPK, The Land of the Hospitality, Ms. Lashley A Pulsipher Chief Marketing Sales & Revenue Officer Hashoo hotels, was presented with a decorated shawl by the GM and VP. She thanked the audience and the management of PC Peshawar.