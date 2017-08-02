Imran avoided taxes via offshore firm: German journalist

Berlin

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan avoided taxes via an offshore company, Pulitzer prize winning journalist Frederik Obermaier said in a tweet on Monday. “Just for the record: Mr Khan avoided United Kingdom taxes via an offshore company,” Obermaier, who was also a part of the team that unearthed the Panama Papers, said.

Niazi Services, the offshore company mentioned in the tweet, is already under discussion in an ongoing case before the Supreme Court seeking the disqualification of the PTI chief and party secretary general, Jahangir Tareen, for non-disclosure of assets, existence of offshore companies and allegations that the party received foreign funding.

The court had sought a money trail for Imran Khan’s Draycott Avenue apartment in London, which he claimed to have purchased through Niazi Services. In documents submitted to the court, the PTI chief maintained that in 1984, had had mortgaged the 165 Draycott Avenue property in London’s swanky Chelsea neighbourhood — a one bedroom apartment — through the Royal Trust in the name of Niazi Services, which was purchased for around 117,500 pounds.

The 20-year mortgage included an initial down payment to the Royal Trust of 61,000 pounds, which was paid for by Khan’s earnings playing cricket for Sussex and out of his savings. In addition, he received $75,000 through the Kerry Packer series from 1977 to 1979, Khan’s application said. The Royal Trust mortgage contract was created in April 2, 1984, where the interest rate was fixed at 13.75 per cent per year for the next five years.—Agencies