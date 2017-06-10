Imran asks SC to order PM to resign

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) said that Supreme Court should appeal to the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down until an investigation into his offshore financial interests is completed. Time has come for the SC to come up and take action asking PM to resign till the completion of Joint Investigation Team [JIT] probe in Panama papers and otherwise JIT can’t do the work independently and freely,” Imran said while chairing party meeting at Bani Gala. According to PTI chairman, verbal attacks by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) aimed at the JIT including the one by Nehal Hashmi, had proven that they were trying to make it controversial. Imran went on to claim that the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is Ishaq Dar’s special aide. “How will they let the JIT probe the matter,” he questioned. The PML-N is also giving an impression that Hussain Nawaz is being mistreated “as a child”. “[Hussain] is not a child and is facing, alongside his family, serious charges of money laundering, corruption and concealment of assets,” he maintained. “Government is spin-doctoring as far as Hussain Nawaz’ appearance before the team is concerned,” Imran said while referring to the recently ‘leaked’ photo of the premier’s son. Imran blames that rulers were trying themselves to damage the credibility of the JIT as JIT has also mentioned that bottle necks being created in its way of investigations. PTI chairman said he had asked his party members to take to streets to express solidarity with the apex court. “PML-N have attacked the apex court in the past, they can do it again as they can foresee their defeat,” he said. “The nation, not the rulers, is ready to accept the verdict of the top court.”