Imran asks NAB chief to step down

Sophia siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday said the plea bargain law of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was promoting corruption, extending his support for Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar’s stance that the NAB chief should be appointed by the Supreme Court.

Talking to media, Imran Khan supported Nisar’s suggestion saying, “Had the NAB been acting rightly there would have been no corruption in the country.” He said the incumbent NAB chief should immediately step down in view of corruption prevailing on a massive scale.

Taking exception to the prime minister, he said it is clear that Nawaz Sharif lied before Parliament and the apex court, and requested the court to soon begin hearing the Panama Papers case.

“Ishaq Dar had given an affidavit that he had laundered money for the Sharifs and now the Panama case will decide whether Pakistan becomes a true democratic state or a county of mafias,” the PTI chief said.

“The system in the country only holds the weak accountable,” he added.

Commenting on regulatory authorities given under ministries, Khan said his party will never accept this move and challenge in the court. “If the institutions like OGRA and NEPRA will be under government’s control, then the government will do whatever it likes.”

He also strongly condemned the restoration of the deputy commissioners in Punjab saying that it would virtually give the local governments under the chief minister. The PTI chief went on to say that his party is awaiting what decision is made by the Pakistan People’s Party on December 27.

“The entire opposition is unanimous that Nawaz Sharif will have to answer the people over Panama Papers disclosures and it is necessary for safeguarding democracy in the state,” he said.