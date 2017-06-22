Imran asks ECP to indefinitely postpone disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to indefinitely postpone the hearing of his disqualification case.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Raza headed the four-member bench that heard PTI Chairman’s foreign funding case, and Imran once again failed to submit his reply.

Sardar Raza said, “Election Commission has the powers to scrutinize the accounts details of PTI.”

Imran Khan’s Counsel Shahid Gondal presented Supreme Court’s order of June 13 regarding the allegations of using prohibited sources before the commission, and took the stance that the apex court has listened to the arguments of ECP’s lawyer, and has indefinitely postponed the case against Imran that was filed by Akbar S Babar.

Shahid Gondal further added that the applications of Akbar S Babar and Hashim Ali Bhutta are of same nature therefore, petition of Bhutta against Imran should also be indefinitely postponed.

Hashim Ali Bhutta’s lawyer opposed the request made by Shahid Gondal, and stated that the petition of his client is totally different to that of Akbar S Babar’s.

Sardar Raza remarked that, “The commission is ready to indefinitely postpone the case, but Imran Khan should first submit his reply to make his stance clear that whether he accepts the allegations that have been leveled against him, or rejects them. ECP will then take its decision of postponing the case.”

PTI Chief’s lawyer requested the election commission to give his client some time to submit his answer. ECP accepted the request and gave him time till July 10 to provide the answer.

Later talking to newsmen outside Election Commission, Babar said, “PTI is continuously avoiding submitting a reply to the Commission. Imran Khan has been collecting funds from overseas Pakistani in the name of change.”

