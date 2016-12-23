Imran angry at party leaders in Faisalabad

Our Correspondent

Faisalabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief on Friday voiced exasperation with those party workers who supported the group of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah in Local Bodies elections in Punjab.

PTI Chairman Iman Khan was annoyed at the party’s local leaders who formed an alliance with Rana Sanaullah group, and decided to sack them from the party.

Imran Khan said at his Twitter handle that all the workers who sided with the PML-N group in the LB polls will be ‘kicked out’ of the PTI.

It should be mentioned here that PTI leader Mumtaz Cheema sat at Rana Sana’s camp in thursday’s polls and assured him of his support.