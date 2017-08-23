Improving living standard of impecunious strata PML-N govt priority: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Tuesday said bringing marked improvement in the living standard of the impecunious strata was top priority of the Pakistan Muslim League-N government.

“Welfare-oriented programmes worth billions of rupees are being carried out successfully to achieve this goal. Important steps have been taken by implementing composite development strategy to develop the deprived and far-flung areas,” he added.

Talking to elected representatives from South Punjab here, he said an efficient organisation with the name of Punjab Social Protection Authority had been established to carry out the agenda of welfare programmes in the province.

A historic development programme worth Rs 635 billion, he added, was being carried out during the current fiscal year.

“This is the biggest development programme in the history of the province, which will usher in stable economic development as special attention has been paid to the development of social sector in the Annual Development Programme (ADP),” he said.

The chief minister said the development of less-developed and deprived areas was part of the government priorities. Ample resources, he added, were being utilised under the ADP, while exemplary steps had been taken to improve the quality of life of the people under the development strategy of the Punjab government.

He said improvement in education, healthcare, agriculture, water and social sectors had been given importance.

He recalled that the rulers from southern Punjab came to power in the past, but nothing was done to overcome the backwardness of the area. Elements enjoying high offices through hollow sloganeering of rights of the people of southern Punjab had totally forgotten the people after coming to power, he added.

He said the credit went to the PML-N as it had given special importance to the development of South Punjab. Mega projects worth billions of rupees had been completed in the region, while work on many others was in progress, he added.

Shahbaz said a mega project of provision of clean drinking water was also being launched in South Punjab. Similarly, thousands of kilometres long rural roads had been constructed and carpeted under the Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme, he said.

The chief minister said that quality educational institutions, universities and hospitals had also been established in southern Punjab.

He said resources were a sacred trust of the nation and every penny was being utilised for the welfare of people with utmost honesty.

Development projects of the Punjab government were an example of its own with regard to transparency, quality and speed, he added.