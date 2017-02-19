Improving education system

S Khan

After recent visit of Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Turbat in Government Atta Shad Degree College, a great change has occurred in the college. The rules are very strict, and all students are coming and attending the classes that one day there was no place to sit in the class and several students stood till the end of the class. But this change will not work until the education system is not working well. The DC has brought the whole students, but not focusing to make the education system better. It is unfortunate that the students of FSc, FA, BSc and BA do not have their course books.

They are attending the classes, but without course books how can they practice in home or a library. Mostly, the students belong to poor families, so they cannot afford to buy them. We are lacking teachers, which is a huge problem. With increasing of students, problems of the college are increasing too. I request DC Turbat to provide educational facilities and take the education forward.