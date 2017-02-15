Improved strategy, efforts for peace in city

Staff Reporter

Improved strategy and coordinate efforts will be watchword for securing peace and progress of Karachi city, said a spokesman of the Sindh Rangers giving details of high level meeting presided over Wednesday by DG Rangers Maj-Gen. Muhammad Saeed on Wednesday.

An overview of the law and order situation in Karachi was discussed in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in the country. Lahore blast of Monday in which 18 lives were lost perhaps motivated the meeting to protect Karachi, the revenue engine of the country

The meeting was attended by IG Sindh, Additional IG Karachi, Additional IG CTD, heads of intelligence agencies and Rangers high officials.

The spokesman said that security situation in Karachi was overviewed in detail to ensure the city’s law and order. A strategy has been devised to improve coordination among the law enforcement agencies.

It was also contemplated over in the meeting how to overcome possible terrorist threats effectively in future. It may be mentioned here that even on Wednesday three terrorist attacks hit the north-western part of the country. A suicide bomber targeted a van carrying civil judges in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area on Wednesday, killing the driver and injuring 18 others, hospital and police officials said.

Six people including three security forces personnel were killed in two separate suicide blasts in FATA’s Mohmand Agency.

Later, five terrorists were killed during a search operation by Frontier Corps in Mohmand Agency’s Ghalanai area, officials said. The search operation was being conducted in Sheikh Banda, a suburban area of Ghalanai town in Mohmand Agency, an FC spokesman said.