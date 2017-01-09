Improve HR situation, start talks with Hurriyat: GoI Panel

Srinagar

Former external affairs minister and veteran BJP leader, Yashwant Sinha-led team of experts that twice visited Kashmir on a fact-finding mission to look into the issues resulting in the 2016 unrest Saturday asked New Delhi to improve human rights situation in the Valley and recommended immediate dialogue with the Hurriyat.

The Sinha-led panel comprising former Chief Information Commissioner, Wajahat Habibullah, former Air Chief Marshall, Kapil Kak, veteran journalist, Bharat Bushan and Programme Director of Centre for Dialogue and Reconciliation (CDR) Sushobha Barve today released its report about their second visit to Kashmir in December calling upon Government of India (GoI) to initiate a “multi-dimensional dialogue” at the earliest that includes talks with Hurriyat and asking it to improve human rights situation by resuscitating democratic linkages with the people and allowing Kashmiris their right to assembly.

The report based on the panel’s visit to central Kashmir district of Budgam, south Kashmir’s districts of Anantnag and Shopian and north Kashmir district of Baramulla in its findings revealed that Kashmiris believe there is a “crisis of acknowledgement” of the Kashmir issue with the Indian state as New Delhi refuses to recognize Kashmir as a political issue requiring a political solution.—RK