Imprisoned Kashmiris are heroes: Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has condemned the Indian authorities for illegally detaining hundreds of Kashmiris for life and thousands under draconian laws like Public Safety Act (PSA).

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar praised the Kashmiri prisoners who are serving life imprisonment or have been languishing in jails. He deplored the apathy of international community towards the plight of these people imprisoned for perusing a political struggle. He said that puppet rulers were using every tactic to prolong their incarceration.—KMS