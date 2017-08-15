Impressive flag lowering ceremony at Wagah border

An impressive flag lowering ceremony was held at Wagah Border on Monday, which was witnessed by a large number of people. The flag lowering ceremony is a routine practice. People from all walks of life visited the Wagah border to attend the ceremony and express love and patriotism with their motherland.

The air echoed with the slogans of “Allahu Akbar” “Ya Rasool Allah (PBUH)” “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Jevay Jevay Pakistan”.

Most of the people were dressed in green and white coloured clothes in accordance with the celebrations of the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan. They were also carrying national flags and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the country.—APP

