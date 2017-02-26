Impostor of federal minister’s secretary sentenced to 12 years in prison

Staff Reporter

Impostor of secretary of Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Yousaf has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and Rs 5.4 million fine. A court announced the verdict today in case against an impostor of federal minister’s secretary.

A woman named Tasneem Fatima pocketed around Rs 10 million, preying on some 54 persons whom she used to meet in waiting lounge of the ministry while posing herself as secretary of Minister for Religious Minister. A case was lodged against her in 2014 and judicial magistrate Humayun Dilawar has delivered the verdict.