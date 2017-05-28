Importers body seeks steps to check smuggling

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan FMCG Importers Association reacting to the federal budget 2017-18 has urged the government to pay special attention to deal with the menace of smuggling to protect and promote those who are importing food or other items through legal procedure and by paying full duties.

The Association has recently been formed by importers of food and grocery items to protect the rights of their members who believe in paying all due taxes and duties and serving the citizen quality products.

Naseem Chawla has been elected as its Chief Patron while Anjum Nisar (former KCCI President) will be the Chairman. Other office-bearers include Nafees Bari as Senior Vice Chairman, M. Ejaz Tanveer as Vice Chairman, Zeeshan Bakhsi as Joint Secretary and Ali Mattoo as Secretary.

An executive committee has also been elected which include Usman Naseem Chawla, Tariq Mattoo, Khalid Sheikh, Salman Sheikh, Imran Saleemi, Rana Akhtar, Faisal Arshad, Muhammad Nawaz & Adil Tariq.

In a joint statement issued here on Saturday, FGIA leadership said that the smugglers were not only hurting the rightful businessmen but also depriving the national exchequer from heavy revenues.

They said that products imported through illegal channels could also not ensure quality and consumers were also deprived of warranty or claim rights.

Naseem Chawla, Anjum Nisar and Ali Mattoo and others also urged the government to launch a strict crackdown on smuggling so as the rights of the legal importers could not be snubbed and national kitty receive full revenue on all the imported items.